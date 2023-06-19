Heat returns this week after beneficial rain fell for many Sunday and Monday

Temps warmed to the mid 80s for most in the Chippewa Valley today, but what was really noticeable was the humidity.
Dew points climbed to the upper 60s to near 70 in spots this afternoon, which made it feel a couple degrees warmer than it was. Thankfully, the humidity will drop slightly as temps warm up this week. Expect highs near 90 and lows in the 60s.
Rain totals varied as scattered showers and storms moved through yesterday through this morning, with the heaviest totals generally near and just southeast of the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport picked up 0.61" and our gauge at the station was a similar 0.55", but the radar estimated colors show that the heaviest rain was over the middle and south/east/northeast sides of the city with several reports of an inch or more.
Some of the highest reported totals were in southern Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties with 1 to 2 inch reports widespread down there. Totals near an inch were reported as far northeast as Thorp, but it seems like those swaths were getting very isolated in Northern Clark County. Areas closer to the St. Croix River along the Minnesota border really didn't get much of anything.
The past two days of rain as officially measured by the airport's automated sensor has dug slightly into this month's deficit, but not too much. Don't take this to mean the rain wasn't beneficial- it was!
Plus, getting enough rain to erase our nearly 2" deficit this month all at once won't help as much as you'd think as most of rain that heavy would run off. The amounts we got were very helpful as long as we could get that much every few days with breaks in between for it to soak in.
Unfortunately, it looks like we'll stay dry but hot through this work-week, with highs near 90 each day. Higher humidity will return Friday, and our next chances for rain and storms return next weekend into early next week.