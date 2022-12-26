Heatin' up into 2023, with a shot at 40 this week

Mother nature makes up for any of those unwanted gifts you got from Santa. Warmer weather is on the way, but the price is more rain/snow.
Monday will be cold. Temps started in the single digits above 0, with wind chills only -5 to -15 degrees.
We'll climb towards the low teens in the afternoon with wind chills popping back above 0 for a brief while. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Monday.
Overnight, lows drop back below 0. Wind chills will be down near -10. But, as we roll through Tuesday afternoon, southerly winds start our warmup.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid 20s. Eau Claire's average high temp is 26 degrees, and we'll sit near that Tuesday.
It will be breezy Tuesday as winds roll in from the sout at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
There is a slight chance for some light snow in northern parts of the WQOW viewing area. Barron, Taylor and Rusk County may get clipped with some light snow. Accumulations will be minor.
Wednesday we really start to warm up with high temps above freezing. We'll take a shot at 40 on Thursday as a warmer system brings us a mix of rain and or snow into Friday.
The New Year's Weekend will be dry with high temps in the low 30s. Our temperature outlook suggests warmer than average temps into the first few days of 2023.