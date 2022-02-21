Heaviest snow expected to begin mid Tuesday morning

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...

.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.

A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.

Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief
intermittent freezing drizzle is possible when the
precipitation starts before changing over to all snow.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Heaviest snow expected to begin mid Tuesday morning

  • 0
  • By: Matt Schaefer

A winter storm will bring hefty snow totals to parts of Western Wisconsin.

Temperatures are chilly and wind chills are even colder, and that will continue as wind is likely to remain gusty through the night as snow begins to fall. This means that blowing and drifting along with reduced visibility is likely with this incoming winter storm.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the areas with the highest likelihood of higher snow totals whereas a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect where totals will be a bit lighter, but still enough to cause travel issues. There could also be a little freezing rain or mix in the Advisory area which would contribute to the lower forecast totals but also add in that glaze of ice to make roads worse despite lower snow totals.

Forecast Snow-Wisconsin Cutout to DMA DAY1.png

We'll only have a couple inches snow on the ground by tomorrow morning. No matter what, expect decent winter impacts during the day tomorrow especially midday through the afternoon.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

The first burst of snow develops this evening with the best chance for freezing rain missing us to the south.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

After a bit of a break overnight, snow returns in the morning with the darkest blues signifying the heaviest snow arriving mid morning and continuing through the afternoon.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Even after that heavier snow ends, light snow could linger especially north of highway 8, possibly as far south as highway 64 or 29. This is why slightly higher snow totals are forecast to the north, though generally most of the area will be within the same range.

Forecast Snow-Wisconsin Cutout to DMA.png

Expect a widespread 4 to 9 inches of snow northwest of a line generally through Wabasha, Eleva, Augusta, and Abbotsford. Isolated totals of 10 to 11 inches cannot be ruled out, but most will fall closer to 6 to 8 inches. Totals drop off southeast of that aforementioned line with 3-7 inches possible down to about Black River Falls with isolated lower totals to the southeast of there.

After the snow ends tomorrow evening, temperatures will generally be colder though there's only a small chance for snow Thursday afternoon in an otherwise quite extended forecast. 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

Tags