Heavy rainfall soaks in over the weekend, wipes out heat and humidity

We've got quite the ups and the downs as we stroll into the first weekend of August. While we need the rain, it looks like a good majority of our Saturday afternoon, and our Sunday will be wet.
Friday is going to be steamy. High temps will climb towards 90 as a warm front approach. We'll see dew points climbing into the mid 60s making it feel very muggy.
Winds will move in from the south at 10 to 20 mph bringing all the heat and moisture and priming us for storms Saturday.
Overnight lows stay near 70 as clouds move in. Saturday the humidity climbs even further into the "ridiculous" category as high temps try to hit the upper 80s before the rain.
Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the early morning, mainly north and west of Eau Claire. Scattered storms will hold off through the morning, but we'll see them reach Eau Claire as early as 1 pm.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue to slowly progress southward through midday on Sunday. Periods of heavy rainfall are likely which will lead to a lot of rain by the end of this event.
Saturday, we have a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms that may produce large hail, gusty winds and localized flooding.
Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches with localized higher amounts from 3'' or more.
A big cool down moves in with the rain ending Sunday. High temperatures will be lucky to break into the low 70s. The humidity will disappear as we head into next week.