Heavy snow likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning with 1"+ per hour possible at times

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for the Chippewa Valley. The watch was issued for counties that have at least a chance to pick up 6" snow or more, though not all of the watch area will see that much snow as the system will move through fairly quickly, so the heaviest snow rates won't linger over any one spot for too long.
Still, travel impacts are likely across Western Wisconsin and will be worst near and south of highway 29.
Temperatures remained above freezing in Eau Claire today with a morning low of 33 degrees and temps topping out in the mid 30s. There was a bit more melting, though most side streets remain at least partially snow covered and snow banks in yards remain between 6" and 12" deep.
We will drop below freezing tonight and only top out near or slightly above freezing tomorrow afternoon as the day will remain dry.
The snow will likely hold off for most until after 9pm, though areas south of highway 10 will see snow beginning between 6pm and 9pm. The heaviest snow rates will occur between midnight and 7am Thursday morning with moderate snow possible through about noon and scattered light snow lingering into the afternoon/evening before coming to an end.
There remains a few areas of flurries and drizzle on radar this evening, but that will depart tonight and we will dry out and just be cloudy tomorrow, though there will be a wind of 10 to 20 mph with gusts in the 20s likely.
Again, snow will move in from the south to north late Wednesday evening and be heaviest shortly after onset of snow.
By Thursday morning, snow will remain widespread but rates will not be as strong. Still, expect slippery roads and low visibility for your morning commute.
Snow will begin to scatter out after noon with just scattered light snow showers lingering into the evening.
Snow totals will add up to 4" to 8" for most of the Chippewa Valley with the highest totals expected to be both southeast of the Chippewa River and south of highway 29.
Still, these totals cannot be ruled out even a bit northwest of Menomonie and through much of Chippewa and Taylor counties. Totals of 2 to 5 inches are possible for northwest Pierce through much of St. Croix, northwest Dunn, southeast Barron, and all of Rusk counties. Far northwest St. Croix, northwest Barron, and all of Polk counties will get a bit less but still impactful snow in the 1" to 3" range.
Refer to the snow forecast map above for the most detailed snow total forecast. Below are probability maps for snow meeting or exceeding both the 4" and 6" thresholds.
These totals can shift somewhat as we're still a bit over 24 hours from the onset of snow and nearly 2 days from the end of the snowfall. Four inches or more snowfall is likely in the orange and red shaded areas with at least 80% chance at picking up more than 4 inches according to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC).
Shades of blue are still likely to pick up near or just over 4" being in the 40% to 70% chance.
The best chances to pick up 6" or more are in southern Buffalo, the southern 2/3 of Trempealeau, and the western half of Jackson counties, though 6" or more has a chance from about the Chippewa river and southeast in places west of Chippewa Falls and generally south of highway 29 east of Chippewa Falls.
That's again those blue colors on this probability map. There are no areas in Western Wisconsin with even a tiny chance at 12" as of WPC's latest probability forecast.
Once the snow comes to an end Thursday night, temps will cool off through the weekend. Still high temperatures will remain near or just above the 23° average high for Eau Claire and lows will be well above the 5° average low.
At least a mostly cloudy sky will continue through the weekend despite dry weather and our next chance for snow arrives late Monday night through next Tuesday. Temps look to turn a bit colder later next week beyond the end of today's 7 day forecast.