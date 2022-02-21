Heavy snow looking more likely across Western Wisconsin on Tuesday

Temperatures are chilly and wind chills are even colder, and that will continue as wind is likely to remain gusty through the night as snow begins to fall. This means that blowing and drifting along with reduced visibility is likely with this incoming winter storm.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the areas with the highest likelihood of higher snow totals whereas a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect where totals will be a bit lighter, but still enough to cause travel issues. There could also be a little freezing rain or mix in the Advisory area which would contribute to the lower forecast totals but also add in that glaze of ice to make roads worse despite lower snow totals.
We'll only have a couple inches snow on the ground by tomorrow morning. No matter what, expect decent winter impacts during the day tomorrow especially midday through the afternoon.
The first burst of snow develops this evening with the best chance for freezing rain missing us to the south.
After a bit of a break overnight, snow returns in the morning with the darkest blues signifying the heaviest snow arriving mid morning and continuing through the afternoon.
Even after that heavier snow ends, light snow could linger especially north of highway 8, possibly as far south as highway 64 or 29. This is why slightly higher snow totals are forecast to the north, though generally most of the area will be within the same range.
Expect a widespread 4 to 9 inches of snow northwest of a line generally a bit south of Alma, Fairchild, and Greenwood. Isolated totals of 10 to 11 inches cannot be ruled out, but most will fall closer to 6 to 8 inches. Totals drop off southeast of that aforementioned line with 3-7 inches possible down to about Black River Falls with isolated lower totals to the southeast of there.
After the snow ends tomorrow evening, temperatures will generally be colder though there's only a small chance for snow Thursday afternoon in an otherwise quite extended forecast.