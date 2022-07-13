Here come those Dog Days of Summer!

We're getting into the hottest point of the summer, statistically, and mother nature is queueing up toasty forecast the next week or two.
We'll have a couple of quiet, comfortable days before things get too spicy. Fun fact: on this day on history Eau Claire hit its hottest temperatures ever recorded. 111º was the observed high temps on July 13th (& July 14th) back in 1936. It was a part of an 11 day stretch of 100 plus high temps in a row.
We won't be talking about breaking any high temps over the next week or two, but we will be seeing a really good chance for above average temperatures through the next 10 days.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with high temps near 80. Winds will be light, and the humidity will be low.
Thursday will be similar with a few extra clouds in the mix. High temps will be closer to 83 with winds turning more southerly. Dew points will be near 60 keeping it slightly muggy.
A chance for scattered rain and thunder will move through overnight into Friday morning. Friday will start cloudy but slowly move into sunny by the afternoon. That's the day we'll start to see those dew points rise.
Pop-up storms will be possible on and off throughout the weekend. Best chances for storms will be in the late evening Saturday.
As noted above, the heat wave starts next week. We need three days of 90+ to constitute a heat wave and it looks likely.