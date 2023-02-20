High-impact weather week: extremely heavy snow likely mid to late week with over one foot looking more possible

Given all the hype of this week's weather, there should be no surprise that all of Western Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Watch. The impact times are 6pm Tuesday until 6pm Thursday.
We are expecting two rounds of heavy snow, though the second round will bring the heaviest snow and the strongest winds.
A round of snow today brought nearly an inch to Eau Claire. Despite today being the 20th day of the month, it was February's first measurable snow. An average February brings just under one foot of snow the entire month, but we could blow that away just this week as two more rounds of snow are expected tomorrow night through Thursday evening.
A lull shouldn't last too long between these two rounds midday Wednesday with the second round Wednesday evening through Thursday bringing the heaviest snow.
Between 2 and 6 inches is possible tomorrow night through Wednesday morning before that lull, though areas north of highway 29 might not even get that much snow with this first round as the totals closer to 6" on the higher end of that range are more likely south of highway 10.
The second round Wednesday afternoon through the day on Thursday could drop a foot or more across at least part of Western Wisconsin.
This means that these two rounds combined Tuesday through Thursday could drop one to two FEET of snow across at least part of the Chippewa Valley. Picking up at least 6, if not 8, inches is pretty much a guarantee on the low end, with the high end topping out between 18" and 24".
This is quite rare. In fact, Eau Claire has picked up one foot or more from a 2-day snow storm just 12 times since 1949 when more accurate snow measurements began in the city.
The wind will also pick up tonight, with gusts shifting to out of the northwest could top out above 30 mph.
Temperatures will drop to the low teens tonight with possibly negative wind chills before hovering between the mid teens and mid 20s during the snowfall.
So, expect a fluffier snow which will help it add up to those higher totals. Temps will drop below zero Thursday night after the snow stops and remain cold through Friday before climbing again Saturday as a(nother) slight chance for snow returns to the forecast.