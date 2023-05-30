Higher heat and humidity levels set to return along with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances

After several days of sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity levels, we'll start to see more of a typical summer-like pattern as we end the month of May and begin June.
Your Tuesday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The higher chances look to be west of US-53 with lower chances further east. A few stronger storms are possible, and there is a level one out of five risk for severe weather in Polk, St. Croix and Pierce counties. Hail and heavy downpours will be the main threats. Winds will be breezy out of the south with highs in the 80s.
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows drop back into the 50s to low to mid 60s.
These chances for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday through the weekend, otherwise we'll see a mostly to partly sunny sky. The main story will be the heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and dew points in the 60s. Lows only fall back into the 60s.
*One thing I want you to keep in mind is that the chances for showers and thunderstorms going forward will be at random, and it'll be difficult to pinpoint when and where it'll rain in any one location, but everyone does have a chance. The coverage of rain over the next five days is roughly 3 in 10. *
Rain chances look to slowly decrease heading into early next week, and along with that, temperatures look to cool down a bit. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s Monday, but signs show highs falling back into the 70s and low 80s towards the middle of next week.