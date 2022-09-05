Higher humidity returns this week after Labor Day Weekend felt like early fall

This past Labor Day Weekend felt like fall each morning with low temperatures near 50 in the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire's morning low was 54 on Saturday morning then 51 both yesterday and this morning. Areas east of highway 53 were in the 40s and as cool as 42 in Medford and 40 in Black River Falls.
While the mornings have been mild, sunshine has made for nice afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s again this afternoon. Temperatures have been able to cool at night thanks to low humidity, and dew points remain comfortable in the low to mid 50s this evening.
Expect humidity to remain steady tonight before rising a bit tomorrow with afternoon dew points back in the low 60s by late afternoon or evening. Humidity will take another jump late Tuesday night as a weak warm front moves through Western Wisconsin. Dew points will be in the mid 60s beginning Wednesday.
Tuesday night's warm front will also bring a very slight chance for a few light showers into early Wednesday morning, but don't expect much, if any, rain to add up.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s as dew points continue to be in the mid 80s. Other than that slight chance for sprinkles early Wednesday morning, there aren't any impactful rain chances until a cold front arrives late Friday evening/overnight.
That brings a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night and could last into Saturday before continuing east Saturday night. Temps and humidity will fall back to early autumn levels Sunday and continue into early next week.