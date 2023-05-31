Higher humidity will bring slightly better chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms

It was even warmer today across Western Wisconsin with highs near 90 degrees! While mid to upper 80s was most common, a few spots did hit the 90 degree mark. That includes Eau Claire, Chetek, and Black River Falls.
Eau Claire's high was the first at or above 90 this year, and the first time since last August. It has been 301 days since a high of 92 on August 3 of last summer, which is nearly 10 months ago.
It remains warm this evening, but it also is a bit more humid today than the past week or so. Still, dew points weren't uncomfortable in the Chippewa Valley, but they did rise into the low to mid 50s at times, and the higher humidity to the west will begin to move in tonight.
Dew points will approach 60 but likely stay in the mid to upper 50s tonight. While that's not ridiculously humid, it is noticeable. I certainly continue to use my air conditioner, and those that are more normal than I am tend to prefer air conditioning once dew points approach 60.
Tomorrow is when dew points will likely climb above 60 for the first time in a month or two (remember that warm stretch in early April?). Dew points will begin to drop this weekend but likely stay in the noticeable category even through early next week.
Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90 and lows in the 60s through at least Monday.
We had a slight chance for rain/storms today, and there was a little mainly south of US-10 and southwest of US-12, but not much added up even in that small corner of Western Wisconsin where there was rain.
The next couple days have a slightly higher chance as there will be more moisture/humidity in the atmosphere, but still rain and storms will just be isolated to scattered and won't be for all spots, which is why it's in the "chance" category tomorrow and Friday and not in our "likely" category.
Still, isolated rain and storm chances cannot be ruled out any day in the 7-day forecast, but again they will more than likely be few and far between this weekend into early next week, but nonetheless possible.