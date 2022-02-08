Highs could top 40 degrees which may lead to some rain/sleet/snow overnight

The first good warm up of the week starts Tuesday. Mother nature tries to pull in a little taste of spring before dumping some light snow, rain, mix on us overnight.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer as high temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Some places may hit 40, especially southwest, Tuesday afternoon.
On average, we hit 40 degrees by late January, so we're behind schedule for that subtle taste of spring. It's been 54 days since we had a high above 40.
The warm front is to blame for the nicer temperatures. We will get a little sun here and there before the cold front catches up and brings a wintry mix to the area.
Overnight, snow with a mix of light rain or sleet may bring some minor accumulations to the valley through Wednesday. Flurries will be possible all-day Wednesday.
Overall accumulations will be minimal with upwards of 1/2'' of snow. Some areas north may see 1'' or so, but any rain or sleet mixing in will lower totals.
Temperatures drop off throughout Wednesday afternoon and we'll be back in the single digits by early Thursday.
We'll repeat this system Friday with warmer temps before we tank again this weekend.