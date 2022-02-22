History tries to repeat itself, another winter storm on 2/22/22

The winter storm is on our doorstep and Tuesday travel will not be good by midday.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and a WINTER STORM WARNING have been issued for western Wisconsin until 6 pm.
Heavy snow, strong gusty winds and poor travel conditions due to low visibility, snow covered roads and blowing/drifting snow.
Snowfall will start by mid-morning and the heaviest will drop on us through midday and into the early afternoon. Snowfall rates could eclipse 1'' per hour or more.
The snow will wrap up as we head into the overnight and the sky will clear. We'll see temperatures drop off towards 0 because of that clearing.
Snowfall totals will range from 2 to 4 inches from south of Highway 10 to WI-29/I-94. Between WI-29. I-94 and Highway 8 we'll see 3 to 7 inches. Isolated higher amount will be possible north of Highway 8.
Wind chills will be in the single digits all day due to gusts up to 30 mph out of the north. Highs will only peak in the upper teens. Wind chills drop below 0 overnight, and we only go back to the mid-teens on Wednesday.
Another chance for snow is possible Thursday where we may see a couple more inches of accumulation.