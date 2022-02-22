 Skip to main content
...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...

.A broad swath of snow will persist through Tuesday afternoon for
all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,
winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6
inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and
slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories
remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday evening. Northeast
winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

History tries to repeat itself, another winter storm on 2/22/22

The winter storm is on our doorstep and Tuesday travel will not be good by midday. 

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and a WINTER STORM WARNING have been issued for western Wisconsin until 6 pm. 

Heavy snow, strong gusty winds and poor travel conditions due to low visibility, snow covered roads and blowing/drifting snow.

Snowfall will start by mid-morning and the heaviest will drop on us through midday and into the early afternoon. Snowfall rates could eclipse 1'' per hour or more. 

The snow will wrap up as we head into the overnight and the sky will clear. We'll see temperatures drop off towards 0 because of that clearing. 

Snowfall totals will range from 2 to 4 inches from south of Highway 10 to WI-29/I-94. Between WI-29. I-94 and Highway 8 we'll see 3 to 7 inches. Isolated higher amount will be possible north of Highway 8. 

Wind chills will be in the single digits all day due to gusts up to 30 mph out of the north. Highs will only peak in the upper teens. Wind chills drop below 0 overnight, and we only go back to the mid-teens on Wednesday.

Another chance for snow is possible Thursday where we may see a couple more inches of accumulation. 

