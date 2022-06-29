Hot 80s, gusty winds and a few more storms wrap up June

The final countdown of June comes with pleasant summer heat and few more chances for some storms. Humidity returns briefly before the 4th of July weekend.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Thursday we'll see high temps in the mid 80s again, too.
Wind speeds will increase throughout our Wednesday with gusts reaching up to 30 mph in the late afternoon. Winds will be from the southeast.
The dew points will start to climb back into that humid category by late Wednesday and they'll continue into the low to mid 60s for Thursday.
There is just a slim chance for a few stray showers as this warm, moist air moves into western Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. Better chances for rain showers and storms will move in overnight.
Thursday we'll see scattered storms on and off all day. There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms Thursday. Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats again.
With multiple rounds of storms happening on and off all day, there's a low level of confidence that severe storms will transpire. Still, have your alerts on throughout the day.
Friday, July 1st, will be warm and comfortable with highs near 80 and dew points in the 50s. We'll keep that trend around Saturday before humidity and storm chances increase Sunday through the 4th of July.