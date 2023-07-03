Hot and muggy, threat for severe thunderstorms today and the 4th of July

The weather over the weekend couldn't have been better with lots of sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and dew points overall weren't too ridiculous.
As we head into the start of the week, the heat levels increase and dew points also trend higher too, and along with that, chances for showers and t-storms and even a threat for strong to severe t-storms.
Your Monday forecast will feature a clear to partly cloudy sky with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph. Heading into the afternoon, a cold front will spark some showers and t-storms, which will carry over off and on into tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has a level one out of five risk for severe weather in place for areas northwest of a line from Medford to Alma Center to Fountain City. The main threats will be heavy rain, hail and damaging wind gusts. Highs top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Heat index values could be as high as 98, especially closer to the Minnesota border.
A few showers and t-storms continue into tonight, and a few may be strong to marginally severe. Lows fall back into the 60s with a light south to southwest wind.
As far as Tuesday goes, we'll have a chance of scattered showers and t-storms in the morning hours with another round expected in the afternoon hours and continuing throughout the night Tuesday. The entire Chippewa Valley is under a level two out of five risk for severe t-storms. The main hazards look to be hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. The primetime for severe t-storms will be from 3 PM to 11 PM. Tuesday's threat could be more conditional due to what happens with any storms Monday night into Tuesday morning and if should any develop during the midday hours. Nonetheless, we could have some issues in regards to the fireworks in Eau Claire Tuesday night. Please stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for complete details. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low to mid 90s with lows in the 60s. Dew points climb into the mid to upper 60s.
Some showers and thunderstorms will linger into Wednesday morning but we see things wind down in the afternoon along with a decrease in clouds, leading to a clear night. Highs fall back into the 70s to near 80. Lows drop back into the 40s and 50s.
Thursday and Friday look spectacular with a clear to partly cloudy sky, comfortable temperatures and low humidity with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s Thursday and upper 70s to mid 80s Friday.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms look to return to the area as we head into the weekend, so be aware of that if you have any outdoor plans. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.