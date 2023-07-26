Hot and very humid conditions to continue with scattered t-storm chances mixed in

It was a hot and very humid day on our Tuesday as highs climbed into the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s. This has fueled a cluster of showers and t-storms to track through the southwestern parts of the area overnight into early Wednesday morning. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties but no warnings were issued.
Going forward, we'll maintain scattered chances of showers and t-storms in the forecast, but the main story will be the hot and very humid conditions. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Pierce and St. Croix counties from 10 AM today to 8 PM Thursday. This will likely be expanded to include most of the area, so stay with us for updates.
Your Wednesday forecast will feature showers and t-storms around through mid-morning then we'll see decreasing cloud cover heading into the late morning and afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s but numbers could be nudged up or down a few degrees depending on how quickly we clear out. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, so heat index values could reach the upper 90s in some locations. Mostly clear skies will be around for tonight with just a small chance of a passing shower or t-storm overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.
We'll have partly cloudy skies both Thursday and Friday with chances for showers and t-storms around as a cold front approaches. The better chances will be Thursday afternoon into Thursday night and throughout the day Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Thursday with mid to upper 80s Friday. Temperatures could fluctuate a bit depending on when t-storms develop Thursday and how fast the cold front moves through heading into Friday.
The Storm Prediction Center has a level one out of five risk for strong to severe t-storms in place both days for the entire area. Hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats along with heavy rain.
The weekend overall is looking much nicer with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, cooler temperatures and falling dew points. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points fall back into the 50s to low 60s.