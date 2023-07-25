Hot and very humid weather expected through Thursday; few t-storms possible at times as well

It was a warm and humid Monday across the Chippewa Valley with poor air quality thanks to the ongoing Canadian wildfires. We also had a few showers and t-storms pop-up and some become severe in St. Croix, producing some hail and wind damage around Hudson.
An Air Qualty Alert does continue through noon Tuesday for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Taylor counties. Hazy conditions will continue, but air quality levels will fall below alert levels.
The main story over the next several days will be the heat and high humidity as the heat dome that's been parked over the southwestern U.S. starts nudging towards our area. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s with dew points in the mid 60s to low 70s, which will allow heat index values to rise into the upper 90s to lower 100s. The peak of the heat and humidity will be on Wednesday and Thursday, and it's possible a Heat Advisory may be needed during this time. Please use extreme caution if you are going to be outdoors for any period of time.
As far as the weather is concerned, we'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with sporadic chances for showers and t-storms around. The higher coverage looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.
A few strong to severe t-storms are possible during this time, but as of now, nothing widespread is expected. The only risk defined by the SPC is a level one out of five on Thursday.
Rain totals will widely vary as well, ranging from a couple hundredths to as much as an inch or so. The coverage and timing of the rain could also limit how hot we get the next few days.
Heading into the weekend, widely scattered showers and t-storms will continue Friday into Friday evening, but chances diminish over the weekend as we see cooler temperatures and dew points falling back to more comfortable levels. Highs Friday will be in the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 60s to low 70s, but highs fall back into the low to mid 80s with dew points around 60 for Saturday and Sunday.