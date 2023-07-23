Hotter week ahead.

Warmer weather coming…
Highs were in the 70s and 80s, but more warming is expected to develop over the next several days, Highs are expected to climb into the middle and upper 90s, and heat index values will top 100 degrees.
Chances of showers...
A weak disturbance is expected to roam the skies for Monday, and scattered showers and t-showers are expected. Temperatures will be warming as we head into the next couple of days.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern part of the nation for the first week of August.
