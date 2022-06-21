Hottest summertime temps, on average, lag today's solstice by about a month

Though not quite as hot as yesterday, it was another hot one today with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the low 90s across Western Wisconsin. As it should, since today has the most amount of daylight than any other in the year.
Today is the summer solstice, known to many as the first day of summer. However, despite having the most amount of daylight, the average temperatures peak about a month later during the third week of July.
That's because how hot it potentially can get on any given day depends on how much energy received during the day and how much energy is released at night. Temperature is actually a measure of a molecule's energy, so these are directly related.
Even as daylight gets shorter, the northern hemisphere will continue to receive more energy during the day than at night for the temps to continue to warm to highest values.
While the daily energy imbalance actually lasts until the equinox (equal day/night length at beginning of fall), we'll not be receiving enough of an energy surplus, again on average, for the hottest possible temperatures once we get to mid July and at that point temps tend to slowly start cooling towards winter. So, despite daylight beginning to shorten by seconds per day starting tomorrow, summer is still on the upswing!
Temperatures remain warm this afternoon, but thankfully the dew points began to drop earlier this afternoon as a cold front passed. A few spots even got some sprinkles or a brief burst of light rain. Dew points might even drop to comfortable levels after midnight tonight and tomorrow will be a mild day even with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Heat and humidity return Thursday along with some chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into early Friday morning. Another round of showers and storms is possible Saturday and Saturday night. It will be quite humid again during this stretch, but cloud cover and rain chances should limit how hot it gets most of those days.
Temps and humidity will drop significantly after Saturday's rain chances end early Sunday morning and mild conditions are expected through early next week.