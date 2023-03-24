How auroras form, tonight's aurora chance, and a look at Western Wisconsin's weekend weather forecast

Those awake late last night were treated to a brilliant show. Commonly called the Northern Lights, the aurora borealis forms when electrically charged particles emitted from the sun interact with Earth's magnetic field.
The particles enter Earth's atmosphere at the weakest magnetic point, at both the north and south poles. When these charged electrons collide with molecules high in the atmosphere (well above where airplanes fly), energy is released.
Some of the energy released comes in the form of visible light. Normally, there isn't enough of these charged particles for the aurora to be seen by those between the Arctic and Antarctic circles where most of our planet's population lives. When stronger emissions of sun's energy get emitted, they can be seen in Western Wisconsin near and sometimes even south of 45° latitude.
Many times the naked eye only sees a gray/white swath of color in the sky. The coolest thing, in my opinion, is how the aurora pulses in brightness and wavers in the sky, almost like it's dancing.
Colors depend on the amount and type of the sun's energized particles enter the atmosphere. The most common color, green, tends to form between 100 and 200 kilometers above the ground, or roughly 500,000 feet (over ten times higher than the ~40,000 feet the average passenger plane flies at). Pinks tend to form just below the green and are fainter.
During really powerful magnetic storms, blues, reds, and purples are possible above the greens. Last night, many people were able to capture long-exposure images that showed some reds, blues, and purples.
It was an impressive magnetic storm that was one of the strongest in the last 5 years, registering a 7.87 on a scale of 1 to 9 on the Kp Index, which is a ranking index used by space weather forecasters to rate the intensity of a magnetic storm. It peaked between 0300 and 0600 Universal Time, or 10pm to 1am Central Daylight Time.
The aurora is possible again tonight, but the University of Alaska-Fairbanks is forecasting a max Kp Index of almost 5, which means there is just a chance we will be able to see it without long-exposure cameras.
Last night also had a new moon, making the sky darker and we didn't have any clouds to impede our view.
It was a chilly night, however, with morning lows in the single digits to mid teens.
Highs warmed up to the 40s for most and 50s near and south of US-10.
This weekend, a snow storm will affect southeastern Wisconsin and could cause accumulating snow as far north as the Wisconsin Dells and Green Bay.
Western Wisconsin will only experience a bit of a breeze out of the northwest and some cloud cover as this system misses us to the southeast. Temps will remain near or below Eau Claire's average high in the mid 40s, but the weather pattern will remain dry until at least the middle of next week.
Slight chances for rain and/or snow are in place Wednesday through Friday, but I do not think that we will get precip this entire stretch as the timing and exact track of these next couple systems still needs to be narrowed down.