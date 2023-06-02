Humidity and rain chances decrease this weekend, but highs remain hot near 90°

Highs hit the 90° mark for the third day in a row in Eau Claire, but again temps varied quite a bit as showers and storms popped up during the afternoon with the rain cooling the air around it.
So, timing and location of those showers and storms affected high temperatures Friday afternoon. Those storms were quite scattered once again, but dropped a lot of rain where it did fall because the storms really weren't moving because there is pretty much no wind in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere that work to steer and move storms.
Scattered showers and storms remained through the evening before beginning to fizzle out in the evening like the past couple nights since these just popped up in the heat/humidity of the day and there wasn't a front or other source of lift to keep them going at night.
Still, most automated airport weather stations didn't measure much rain at all, and the cell that moved through Eau Claire mainly stayed west of the Chippewa River and the rain at both the airport and our studio did not get anything in the afternoon, just a hundredth or two around 4am as a weak shower passed early Friday morning. The highest report I've seen comes from WQOW Weather Trackers Jane and Larry up in Hawkins with 2.10" rain.
Dew points climbed to the mid 60s at times especially Friday morning, making it feel very humid. Dew points will begin to fall overnight and should be lower tomorrow afternoon, but it will still be hot as Eau Claire is looking at its 4th day in a row in the 90s. Sunday could possibly be the 5th before cooler air returns.
With the lower humidity this weekend, rain and storm chances will be more isolated, similar to what we saw Tuesday and Wednesday as opposed to the more widespread scattered activity Thursday and Friday.
A cold front will move through Monday with a bit higher humidity in the morning as moisture pools ahead of the front. Scattered showers and storms are possible again at the chance level before temps drop back to 70s and 80s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows, which is closer to average but the highs will likely remain warmer than Eau Claire's average high of 75 on Friday.