Humidity is gone, but warmer temps continue through the weekend

It has been quite the week. Temps have been well above average beginning Monday, though it was also active with severe storms several days.
Thursday was by far the warmest with a record high 94 degree high temperature and mid-summer humidity. A cold front slowly moved through Western Wisconsin Friday, so highs were able to be warmer east of us in Central Wisconsin and a bit cooler to the west in Minnesota.
Still, highs topped out ten to fifteen degrees above average in the low 80s.
Dew points dropped into the 40s Friday after starting in the mid 60s in the morning. Expect Saturday to be similar with highs near 80 and not much humidity. It will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Other than that small storm chance and a bit of a breeze, it should be a nice weekend for fishing or other outdoor activities. Just make sure to head off the lake and inside once storms approach, and you can use our free interactive radar on the WQOW Weather App to monitor any storms.
Sunday will be a bit cooler but highs will still be about 5 degrees above average in the low to mid 70s. There is also a slight chance for scattered showers, though Sunday's round should contain just drizzle or light rain if and when it does precipitate.
Next week will be back to feeling like spring with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Rain chances return after a break Monday through midday Tuesday.