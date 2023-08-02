Humidity will be highest tonight through tomorrow morning, isolated storms remain possible

Dew points continued to rise today and now range, with a few exceptions, from the mid 60s to low 70s across Western Wisconsin. This is air you can wear, though thankfully still not as humid as last Thursday when upper 70s and low 80s dew points were in place.
Still, it is not comfortable outside and the wind remains fairly light, so Mother Nature isn't providing any air movement to act like a fan. With the humidity, temperatures that reached the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon felt like the low to mid 90s at times, and we will see more of this tomorrow as highs will also approach 90 with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Your air conditioners will continue to work hard tonight and tomorrow as the highest humidity will likely be overnight with the best chances for dew points in the low to mid 70s later tonight through tomorrow morning.
While dew points will fall from the 70s likely back to the mid/upper 60s by tomorrow afternoon, that is still quite humid and will make it feel like the low to mid 90s again as high temps push close to 90 like they did today.
There are a few showers and storms on radar, but most are avoiding that for now. Isolated showers and storms will affect only small parts of Western Wisconsin tonight, though one or two storms this evening could still become strong to severe with a level one risk for severe weather still in place near and north of US-12 (though staying a bit further north of 12 east of Eau Claire where the highway bends south towards Black River Falls.
With tomorrow's heat and humidity, we could also see isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up during the day. Still, most of Western Wisconsin won't get appreciable rain today or tomorrow, but a lucky few could pick up a quarter to a half an inch or so.
Temperatures and humidity will slowly decrease after tomorrow. Despite that, chances for showers and maybe a few storms return Saturday night into Sunday, possibly lasting to Monday morning for some. Cooler and less humid weather arrives next week.