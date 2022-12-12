Icy roads, heavy snow, strong winds expected with incoming winter storm

A nasty winter storm is already causing issues to our neighbor states out west. This storm will bring us a slew of wintry precipitation including rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
We've got about 36 hours or so before anything gets going here in western Wisconsin.
Monday will be cloudy and breezy. High temps will be in the mid-30s. Wind speeds come in from the southeast at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tuesday will start the same. Cloudy with temps in the low 30s. Breezy winds from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.
Tuesday night, the winter storm will start. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for portions of western Wisconsin starting at 6 pm Tuesday.
Timing: Tuesday night around 4pm, rain/sleet/snow will enter western Wisconsin. It will reach the Highway-53 corridor by 6-7pm and continue as a wintry mix through most of Wednesday.
Totals: Ice accumulations of a glaze to 0.1'' will be possible on our northern counties. Clark and Taylor County will see a chance for up to 1/4'' of ice accumulation by early Wednesday.
Snowfall totals will range from a trace to 2'' across western Wisconsin, and most will melt during the day Wednesday when temps climb into the mid to upper 30s. Heavier snow will come Thursday and Friday.
Winds: Wind speeds will come in from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday and Wednesday. They'll turn northwest and continue at that pace Thursday and Friday.
Visibility: Any precipitation will lead to reduced visibility making it difficult to see. At times, during the heaviest snow later in the week, visibility may drop below 1/4 mile.
Travel Impacts: Icy roads will be the first problem at the onset of the storm Tuesday night. Any spot that has air temps drop near freezing will have very difficult travel conditions. Winds won't help either. Expect travel issues every day this week.
Forecast Beyond: We won't be done with this system until the weekend. Thursday and Friday we'll have our best chance at accumulating snowfall. Temperatures plummet on the back end of this system with highs falling into the teens and lows in the single digits.
