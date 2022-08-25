If you open windows tonight, you may wake up a bit chilly

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport picked up 0.41" rain yesterday afternoon, but there was little to no rain south of North Crossing. So, a lot of Eau Claire continues to be dry.
Even at the airport with yesterday's rain, Eau Claire is still below average by about a half inch for the month of August so far, and while that isn't as bad as June and July were, the summer months are still nearly 5" below average. Due to the extremely dry summer, the year remains about 2 1/2" below average in precipitation to date.
Humidity has been high over the last couple of days, which hasn't allowed for any cool nights. However, dew points have been dropping throughout the day. They were in the mid 60s this morning and dropped to the low 60s this afternoon.
Expect dew points below 60 later this evening and down to near 50 by tomorrow morning. With a clear sky and calm wind, temps will be able to fall quickly tonight. Lows will range from the low to mid 50s in the Chippewa Valley down to possibly the upper 40s in typically cool spots north and east of Eau Claire.
So, while some will be comfortable with open windows and waking up to a nice fall-like chill in the air, others might even get a bit too cold with windows opened up wide tonight.
Sunshine will warm us up tomorrow with an afternoon high back near 80. Dew points will climb back only a little to the upper 50s, so still a comfortable afternoon.
Several chances for rain return as humidity rises this weekend to hopefully help bring us some more beneficial rain. The first round arrives with a warm front Saturday morning with some scattered showers, possibly thunder. Scattered storms will redevelop late in the day and could last into Sunday morning.
The next couple chances will be similar with the most widespread of the scattered chances arriving overnight and just isolated chances during the days through Tuesday morning. Monday will be the warmest and most humid day of the stretch before mild weather returns midweek. That's how meteorological summer will end.