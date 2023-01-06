Increased sunshine today didn't help temps as the coldest time of year approaches, on average

Finally! Eau Claire had plenty of sunshine on Friday, and that trend will continue into the weekend. While daylight has increased by about 10 minutes since the winter solstice on December 21, we're still pretty short on daylight even when the sun is visible.
That hasn't happened much in the past week. Friday had the most sunshine since last Wednesday! We did see the sun filtered through cloud cover for a bit yesterday, but the automated sensor still showed 100% cloud cover since it measures clouds not sunlight or the ability to see it through the clouds.
Still, it hasn't been this sunny in a couple days over a week. Despite the slowly increasing daylight, temperatures, on average, continue to fall.
The coldest time of the year typically comes during the last three weeks of January and first week of February. This is according to the 30-year average temperatures, which of course do not govern our weather patterns. The average low will be at it's coldest point about one week after the average high bottoms out, but we're within a degree or two of these numbers already.
Eau Claire's coldest days on record have come over the next 4 or 5 weeks, including the record coldest high temperature of -20 from Feb. 9, 1899 and the coldest temperature ever of -45 on Jan. 30, 1951.
Friday's lows were below zero in much of Barron and Polk counties where the sky stayed clearer for most of the night, though elsewhere lows ranged from the single digits to the mid teens.
Highs were below average, too, as they topped out in the mid teens northwest of Eau Claire to the low/mid 20s to the southeast. After the active week with several days with light snow mixed with drizzle and sleet at times, the pattern looks to stay dry into early next week, and we will see plenty of sunshine through the weekend.
Therefore the highs will be close to average which falls a degree (when rounded) for the last time this winter to 23 on Sunday. Lows will be slightly below average within a few degrees on either side of zero through Sunday morning thanks to the clear overnight sky.
Fog will likely form both early Saturday and early Sunday mornings. In addition to reduced visibility, the moisture in fog can freeze to roads to make them slippery when temps are this cold.
Temps will warm back above average as clouds slowly increase next week. Our next chances for snow don't return until at least next Wednesday, though it might hold off until later in the week.