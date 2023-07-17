Increasing temperatures and humidity expected ahead of Wednesday's storm chances

It was a cool morning for what's typically the hottest time of the year with lows in the 40s and 50s, mostly in the low to mid 50s.
That's about 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average low of 60, and typically cool spot (at night), Black River Falls, was in the low 40s. Eau Claire's record low on today's date is 15 set way back in 1900.
Clouds kept today's high temps below average, too, with afternoon highs mostly in the low to mid 70s with a few spots stuck in the upper 60s.
Eau Claire has yet another rain deficit for the month of July so far, too, though it currently is not as bad as June was. March was the most recent month to end above the monthly average for precipitation, and since then it has been incredibly dry.
Even with some decent rain to begin the month and a few low totals late last week, Eau Claire is still below July's average rain-to-date by about 3/4". For the month so far, that's not too bad and easily can be overcome be one or two systems. While this month in itself isn't terribly dry, the slight deficit compounds the issues from the past three months and especially June which finished over three inches below average.
While some spots got a lot of rain this weekend from isolated to scattered storms that moved through, less than half of Western Wisconsin got meaningful rain. That is typical to how summertime rain chances go, however, so we just need to hope it averages out for the rest of us with future scattered rounds.
A few light blips were on radar this afternoon, but any one of those wouldn't be enough to produce more than some brief drizzle. The clouds will likely clear overnight and tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Like today, isolated drizzle cannot be ruled out, but that'll only affect a tiny portion of the Chippewa Valley and not drop anything meaningful even where a few drops fall.
Our next chance for meaningful rain will again come in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity will slowly increase tonight and tomorrow ahead of that chance.
Breezy and mild weather returns Thursday after Wednesday night's cold front passes, but temps and humidity will rise again through next weekend and into early next week when highs have a chance to hit 90° again.
There will be at least a slight chance for rain and storms again as temps and humidity rise through the weekend.