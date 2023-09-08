Isolated showers likely, widespread rain possible Saturday night in the Chippewa Valley

With the return of sunshine Friday afternoon, temperatures were able to warm to the low/mid 70s across the Chippewa Valley.
Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Saturday as the wind will be out of the south at 5-10 mph, and there will be hints of humidity returning in the afternoon.
Drought conditions continue across parts of the Chippewa Valley with the worst drought conditions both south and north of the WI-29 corridor. A level 5 of 5 "exceptional drought" was issued in the State of WI for the first time about a month ago near Lake Superior, but another area of exceptional drought is noted just southeast of La Crosse, too.
In the Chippewa Valley, most of St. Croix county is doing better than the rest of us as they have lucked out with more rain from scattered chances over the past couple months. The yellow area is where it's considered abnormally dry but not quite to drought levels. Still, over half of the state is in at least a severe drought and nearly one quarter is in an extreme drought.
Saturday will begin sunny before clouds arrive in the afternoon. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out in the late afternoon/early evening, but the best chance for rain will arrive between 8 and 11pm.
There are some indications that this will be a broken line of isolated to scattered showers and other indications that rain is more widespread with beneficial totals.
Right now, that means that rain for at least 1/3 of the Chippewa Valley is likely (with it missing at most 2/3 of area), but there remains a chance that it becomes widespread to give rain to all of Western Wisconsin. A few isolated showers or areas of drizzle could continue Sunday into Monday with little additional rain accumulation.
The best case scenario would drop between 1/2" and an inch across the area, though more likely expect just a trace to 1/2" to be widespread with a few smaller areas of up to 3/4" or 1" possible. Note that the locations of those higher totals will not necessarily be in the same spots that the Futurecast map shows.
Temperatures will remain mild for most of the forecast. In fact, Saturday is the only day with an above average high temperature in the 7-day. Otherwise, expect a cool and fall-like week.