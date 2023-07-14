Isolated storm chances continue through the weekend, though humidity will decrease as a breeze develops

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of the state of Wisconsin, obviously including the Chippewa Valley. Like the other times one has been issued for the area this year, it is a result of Canadian wildfire smoke that has blown overhead and then sinking towards the surface.
Air quality is expected to drop into the orange category at times, meaning that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes the elderly, young children, and those with heart and/or lung diseases such as asthma. For those people, try to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. If possible, stay inside a climate-controlled building.
Today was warmer than past days with highs in the mid 80s along with higher humidity with dew points in the low to mid 60s.
Storms have once again popped up this afternoon within the warm and humid environment, and will mainly contain bursts of heavy rain with thunder/lightning.
A few of the strongest storms could contain marginally severe hail or straight line wind gusts, though most should remain below severe thresholds. Storm chances will decrease later this evening and end early with a partly cloudy sky returning overnight.
Saturday will be nearly as warm as Friday, but perhaps just a couple degrees cooler. A breeze will develop out of the west-northwest and bring in lower humidity as it gusts above 20 mph at times.
Slight chances for isolated showers and storms will continue Saturday and Sunday afternoons/evenings, though they shouldn't affect as many places as storms did Thursday night and Friday.
Temps will cool early next week with mild weather returning. Highs Monday will be only in the mid 70s along with lows near 50, possibly in the 40s north and east of Eau Claire. Temps will warm back to near average later next week with just a couple more slight chances for showers and storms.