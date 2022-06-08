Isolated storm chances Wednesday; growing scattered rain chances into the weekend

There isn't much that has changed in the forecast over the past few days. Comfortable high temps with a slim chance for a few showers or storms.
Wednesday will be mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s again. Winds will be calm in the morning, but we'll see winds increase from the northwest at 6 to 12 mph in the evening.
Isolated rain and thunderstorms will be possible along a weak little wave starting after 10 am Wednesday. These isolated showers or storms will be brief rain makers. They'll be very spotty in coverage which is why it's only a slight chance.
We'll clear out overnight as lows drop back towards 50 or below. We'll rebound Thursday with high temps back in the upper 70s. There will be loads of sunshine Thursday.
Friday will be partly cloudy with high temps towards the mid to upper 70s again. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower. Better chances will remain south of Eau Claire.
Saturday we will see a nice little shortwave bring scattered rain chances through the afternoon and evening. Something to watch if you have outdoor weekend plans.