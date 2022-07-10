Isolated thunderstorms continue tomorrow with a break in humidity ahead

The Chippewa valley was finally able to get some rain today with showers and thunderstorms. With rain the rain, temperatures were held to the upper 70s, low 80s. Humidity, however, rose back to uncomfortable levels. The dewpoints increased to the low 70s and will continue to increase into the evening hours with more storm chances on the way. Due to the increase, it may feel very uncomfortable outside as the rain passes.
The isolated thunderstorm chances tonight will start around 9 pm and come from the northwest. These storms may be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main risk. By 1 am tomorrow, most of the storms will be gone and southeast of northwest Wisconsin. Temps this evening will be in the upper 60s with winds 5-15 mph.
Tomorrow will see another round of isolated thunderstorms with temps in the low 80s. The storms will arrive at 10 am until 1 pm. After 1 pm, scattered storms move through and last till 6 pm. With the scattered nature of today's and tomorrow's rain, some areas will only get none to few tenths of an inch. For others, it will be possible to get a half inch or more of rain. Once the scattered storms pass, the rest of the night will be clear with humidity dropping to very comfortable levels.
Tuesday, humidity will be at a comfortable level with plenty of sunshine. This will make for a perfect summer day and a great start to the fair. There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday night, though these showers are light and small in chances. Wednesday and Thursday will continue Tuesday's beautiful weather with sunshine, temps in the low 80s, and comfortable humidity.
Friday will have the start of humidity rising again with mostly cloudy skies and slight chances of scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Temps will also increase to the mid 80s. Humidity and temps will continue to increase into the weekend with Saturday's temps in the upper 80s, and Sunday approaching the 90s.