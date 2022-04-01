It's no April Fool's joke, mother nature has more snow in the forecast

April is here but there are no jokes in this forecast. Mother nature brings multiple more chances for a mix of rain and snow.
April is a good month for us. Like March, it's a month we do the most warming. Average high temperatures climb 15 degrees while lows climb 11 degrees. By the end of the month, we'll be averages the mid 60s!
Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Eau Claire's average high is 49º. We'll tow that line not only this weekend, but also through the first week or so of April.
Our temp outlook suggests just below average temperatures through April 11th. We will try to touch 50 on Saturday and Sunday, which will be good for getting rid of any snowfall we might see overnight.
Late Friday clouds will roll in. We'll see rain turn over to snow as temperatures drop into the low 30s.
Snowfall will mainly occur overnight. By the time we wake Saturday, the precipitation will be over.
Snowfall amounts will range from a trace to 1''. Accumulations may stick on grassy surfaces but won't likely survive the day.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs towards 50 again. We'll see another round of rain/snow will move through overnight and into the start of next week.