It's smooth sailing for turkey week travel

Mother nature is going to be a lot nicer to us as we close in on the Thanksgiving holiday.
Monday will be warmer than most of the weekend was. High temperatures will climb into the low 30s.
Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph pushing wind chills down into the 20s most of the day.
We'll see a mostly sunny sky for Monday. A few clouds roll back in overnight, but we'll clear those back out for Tuesday.
Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 30s the rest of the week. Anyone looking to travel ahead of the holiday will have it pretty easy. There are minimal chances for any rain/snow until Thursday.
We'll see a slight chance for a wintry mix early Thursday morning that will turn over to rain Thursday afternoon. Precipitation amounts will be minimal, and travel impacts remain low at this time.
Winds will stay low most of the week too. Roughly 5 to 15 mph winds will move from the west-northwest to the southwest and back again by Thanksgiving Day.
The final weekend of deer gun season will be a little warmer with high temps back in the 40s. Winds stay low, and the sunshine will be out at times.