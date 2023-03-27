It's that time of year: severe spotter classes during the same week as snow chances

It's that time of year again! Severe spotter classes have begun. There was a class in Elmwood last week, and there are several classes this week! That includes classes in Eau Claire and Augusta this Wednesday and Thursday. There is also a class in Black River Falls tomorrow evening and a class in Alma Thursday.
These classes are free and none listed here require registration. In my opinion, they are not just for those wishing to become spotters. If you are simply interested in weather or storms, or even are afraid of storms, this is an opportunity to learn more about them and become educated on how they work and what to look out for when looking at clouds. CLICK HERE FOR WESTERN WISCONSIN'S FULL CLASS LIST
Despite there being more severe weather classes beginning this week, cooler than average temperatures will come with several chances for rain and possibly snow at times later this week.
The first chance comes tomorrow night when the temperatures will be cold enough for precip to fall as all snow. This system doesn't have a lot of moisture, however, so it is just a chance for scattered, light snow showers tomorrow evening that will likely end by sunrise Wednesday morning.
Little to no accumulation is expected with the high end maxed out around 1/2" but the low end is nothing sticking.
Temps will be colder Wednesday with lows Tuesday and Wednesday nights likely in the teens and possibly even single digits Wednesday night with a high below freezing Wednesday afternoon. Temps will recover quickly Thursday with a high well in the 40s.
Rain becomes possible Wednesday and could mix with snow overnight, though lows will likely remain above freezing through Friday morning. Rain will continue Friday and any precip that remains could change to snow overnight into Saturday. Even if we get accumulations with that round, it'll likely melt quickly as highs return to near 50 Sunday and into early next week.