It's the first official day of Fall! Mother nature jumps in with both feet bringing you cool temps

Fall is a wonderful season of transitioning temps, losing daylight and beautiful scenery. Mother nature dives in with both feet to bring us a steady fall forecast.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temps barely breaking 60. Winds will be from the north at 5 to 15 mph. It will feel cool and crisp.
Overnight, we'll see lows drop into the 40s as clouds move in for Friday. There is a slight chance for some patchy frost north and east of Eau Claire in Rusk, Taylor and northern Clark Counties.
Temperatures will struggle to break 60 Friday afternoon. Scattered rain is most likely in the later afternoon, and it will become more widespread overnight into early Saturday. Temperatures through the weekend will stay in the mid to upper 60s.
The Autumnal Equinox is the mark between solstices. What does that mean?
The Astronomical seasons are set based on where the earth is in orientation to the sun. We're actually at the halfway point, of our orbit around the sun, that brings us closest to the sun.
The strongest rays from the sun start to move south of the Equator. This brings the southern hemisphere closer to their summer while we move towards winter.
Because the earth takes 365.256 days to orbit the sun, the times of the Equinoxes and Solstices changes slightly every year.
This mostly impacts our temperatures and our daylight time. We lose roughly 3 minutes per day from here on out. We'll see our last 7 am sunrise and 7 pm sunset within the next week.
When Daylight Saving Time ends on November 6th, we'll be down to less than 10 hours of daylight. That's 2 full hours compared to today (Sept. 22nd).
Temperatures will drop quite a bit too. We'll see average high temps drop 35 degrees. Average lows drop about 29 degrees from now until the end of November.