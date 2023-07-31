July was first month since March to have above average rain, August begins warm and humid with more rain chances

Today is the final day of July, and August will begin with increasing humidity. While dew points aren't expected to climb in to the mid to upper 70s like they did last Thursday, they will again approach the 70 degree mark this Wednesday and Thursday.
Humidity will remain elevated though decreasing Friday and Saturday. Last week, the higher humidity led to a good amount of rain. In fact, Eau Claire picked up nearly 2" at the airport, and other spots got a couple more inches just last Thursday and Friday alone.
Last week's rainfall accounted for over 40% of the month's rain and pushed July to an above average rain total! Eau Claire has gone three months with below average rain totals, so this is welcome news.
Again, the reason the month ended above average was the heavy rain both last week and about a week before that on July 19.
While today was pleasant with low humidity and mild weather, that will begin to change tomorrow as the humidity begins to increase. Still, tomorrow should be a nice summer day to begin the month of August. Dew points will climb into the humid category in the low 60s.
As the humidity peaks midweek, chances for showers and thunderstorms return. Wednesday will be our next opportunity, and while it is in the "slight" chance category right now, it's bordering on being upgraded to the "chance" category.
While rain/storms may not affect all areas in Western Wisconsin, there is a level one risk for severe weather for Wednesday. The outlook for two days out rarely shows more than a level one risk this far north, so it'll be worth monitoring as it gets closer.
There will certainly be enough heat and humidity for storms to form, but the other ingredients needed such as a front will determine how widespread any storm activity is and other parameters that are difficult to predict more than a day out will determine what threats and their extent exists.
There will likely be at least isolated storms in the Chippewa Valley on Wednesday, but it could become more widespread if those parameters align. Slight chances for showers and storms do exist each day, but this setup will have to be monitored day-by-day as it gets closer.