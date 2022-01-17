Just one more day with mild temps before another arctic blast arrives

It was an above average day with highs near 30 with temps holding in the 20s most of the day, and that will continue tonight with a forecast low of 21 in Eau Claire. That's well above Eau Claire's average low of 5 degrees.
We're at the coldest point of the year, on average, but daylight has been increasing for almost a month. It started slowly just after the shortest day of the year. The winter Solstice was December 21 last year, but now we're gaining about 2 minutes daylight every day.
Tomorrow marks 4 weeks since the solstice, and in that time Eau Claire has gained 30 minutes of daylight. We'll have our first 5pm sunset of the year this coming Saturday.
Temperatures remain mild through tomorrow afternoon. A warm front moves through tonight which keeps temps from falling too much and brings a chance for snow mainly north of us. However, parts of Rusk and Taylor county could pick up minor accumulations of a trace to a half inch or even up to an inch.
Flurries are possible in the Chippewa Valley tonight and tomorrow morning, but any accumulations will be limited to a dusting at most. Highs climb above freezing into the mid to upper 30s tomorrow afternoon before a cold front moves through in the evening. That could bring a few flurries, or even some drizzle/freezing drizzle, but there's just a slight chance for that.
A cold wind follows the front tomorrow night, causing temps to plummet towards or even a bit below zero by Wednesday morning. Wind chills will drop to the negative twenties and only climb to about -10 at warmest Wednesday afternoon as air temps barely climb to the mid single digits above zero.
This is not a good time to get the car washed as temps will be very cold and could freeze before it dries. Plus, there is still plenty of packed snow, salt, sand, and grime on roads, and that will remain even tomorrow when temps are above freezing.
The coldest air will be Wednesday night through Friday morning with lows in the negative teens, possibly 20s and highs on Thursday will barely be above zero. Temps warm a bit for Saturday but another cold front arrives later Saturday to bring colder air back in.
Slight chances for a few light snow showers begin Friday night and could last on and off through the weekend without much accumulation.