Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Jan. 24 Kid Pix

Jan 24 Kid Pix

