...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Mixed with some snow from Cambridge,
Minnesota over to Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Glaze of ice, with ice
accumulations up to five hundredths of an inch. In addition, up to
a half of an inch of snow from Cambridge to Ladysmith

* WHERE...Twin cities metro area around surrounding counties in
Minnesota and west central and northwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Icy roads. The hazardous travel conditions will impact
the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Kid Pix - January 11th

  • 0
kid pix 1.11.23

