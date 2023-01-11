Kid Pix - January 11th

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Mixed with some snow from Cambridge, Minnesota over to Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Glaze of ice, with ice accumulations up to five hundredths of an inch. In addition, up to a half of an inch of snow from Cambridge to Ladysmith * WHERE...Twin cities metro area around surrounding counties in Minnesota and west central and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Icy roads. The hazardous travel conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&