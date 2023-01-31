Kid Pix - January 31st

 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Wind chills near 30 degrees
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

