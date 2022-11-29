Kid Pix - November 29th

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Renville and Redwood Counties. In
Wisconsin, Eau Claire County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&