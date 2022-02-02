Kid Pix 2/2

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING IN WESTERN MINNESOTA... ...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .Air temperatures in west central through south central Minnesota will bottom out between 5 and 15 degrees below zero this morning, producing wind chills as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. For Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties in western Minnesota, these wind chills will persist all day long. Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around 10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this morning for much of west central through south central Minnesota, with the Advisory continuing all day for Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties in western Minnesota. For tonight through Thursday morning, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire coverage area. Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets indoors. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&