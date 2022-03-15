Kid Pix 3-15

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due
to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
