 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...St. Croix, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Kid Pix 3-4

  • 0
Kid Pix 3-4
Stephanie Rodriguez

Check out this artwork sent to us by a viewer!