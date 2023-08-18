Weather Window - 8/18/23

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TONIGHT...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects the entire state of
Wisconsin.
Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface
concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated.
Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow,
preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the
north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with
the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be
cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should still reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion if possible.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov