Weather Window - April 12th

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
EARLY MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.
* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.
&&