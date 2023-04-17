Weather Window - April 17th

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Rusk, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&