Weather Window - March 31st

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT...
...AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING WITH WIDESPREAD WINTRY
PRECIPITATION THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT WITH SNOW RATES OF 1
TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR POSSIBLE...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will continue this
morning as rain or freezing rain, depending on surface
temperatures. A light icing to a tenth of an inch of ice
accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to
Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually
change over to snow this afternoon through tonight, which could
be heavy at times. Snowfall amounts should range from 5 to
8 inches in a swath from the Madison and Canby MN areas eastward
through the Twin Cities metro and continuing through most of
western Wisconsin, with locally higher totals possible. 2 to
4 inches are expected from the St Cloud area northward and from
the Mankato area southward. In addition, strong winds will
develop late this morning which will persist through Friday
night. Blizzard conditions are likely west of a line from Benson
to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near blizzard conditions are
possible eastward to the Interstate 35 corridor.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin for freezing rain this
morning. A Blizzard Warning is in place for portions of
southwestern Minnesota this afternoon through tonight. A Winter
Storm Warning remains in place to the east of the Blizzard Warning
for central, eastern and southern Minnesota through western
Wisconsin this afternoon through tonight. For those counties not
currently in a Blizzard Warning, conditions will be close to
blizzard conditions and warnings may still be issued even with
lighter snow accumulations.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&