Labor Day weekend forecast to be hottest in Eau Claire's history

Hints of fall were in the air this morning! lows ranged from the low/mid 50s near the Minnesota border to the mid/upper 40s in the Chippewa Valley.
Further east, lows fell into the upper 30s in Black River Falls and Medford! High temperatures could be 50 to 60 degrees warmer than this morning's lows by this weekend.
Of course, it's not just any weekend, it's Labor Day weekend. It's generally thought of as the last weekend of summer especially for campers. The main weather-related travel concern besides the heat is wind.
Gusts could climb above 30 mph, which can cause especially high-profile lightweight campers to sway. Use extra caution if towing this weekend. In addition, the heat can be tough on engines especially if they are working hard to tow a camper or boat. Make sure your engine's cooling system is in good shape, and make sure you stay ahead of the heat.
If you don't have AC, make sure you stay hydrated. Dehydration can not only slow your reaction time, it can lead to heat stroke which is a medical emergency. This weekend's forecast is about as hot as it can be this time of year.
Forecast highs are in the 90s and lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s, though some spots might stay in the 70s. The hottest Labor Day weekend (Saturday through Monday) was in 1929 and saw temps similar or slightly cooler than this weekend's forecast. So, it is possible to set a new average temperature record through the Labor Day weekend.
September 2, 1929 was also the hottest Labor Day Monday high temperature on record, and that's right where I'm forecasting temps to be this Monday afternoon. The record high for that date (Sep. 4) is 96 set in 1925.
Humidity will also be high this weekend with dew points likely in the mid to upper 60s, though dew points could spike higher at times.
There remains very little chance for rain along the warm front that will move through Thursday night into Friday morning. Sure, a few isolated showers can't be ruled out, but chances are lower than the criteria for our "slight" category.
It will begin to get breezy tomorrow after another mild morning to begin to warm up. Gusts will be stronger Friday and through the weekend as temps continue to climb well into the 90s each afternoon.
Right now, the hottest temps are expected Sunday and Monday before a cold front arrives some time Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That's our next slight chance for rain and storms.