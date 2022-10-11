Large hail, damaging winds possible after toasty Tuesday temps

Temperatures are heating up for us ahead of another big temperature swing this week. That change will lead us to the chance for showers and storms. Possibly even a few borderline severe storms overnight, too.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, windy and warm. Wind speeds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Temps will climb towards the upper 70s and a few spots might just reach 80! It may even feel slightly humid as dew points climb into the low 60s.
That increase in moisture combined with warmer temperatures will allow showers and storms to fire up once the cold front reaches the Chippewa Valley.
This will be most likely overnight. Sometime between 9pm and midnight, we'll see a line of storms that could produce large hail up to 1'' in diameter or more, and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.
There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms across almost all of Wisconsin. Be sure to turn alerts on tonight before bed, in case things get dicey.
Wednesday will be the start of cooler weather. High temps will rebound into the mid 60s, but breezy winds will barrel in from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
We'll see spotty rain throughout Wednesday afternoon as cooler air continues to spark showers. A few of those showers will linger into early Thursday, where we could even mix in a couple flurries up north.
Rainfall totals will range from 0.1'' to 0.25''. Isolated totals may exceed that with the strongest of storms.
High temps fall into the 40s Thursday, and we'll see the coldest air from this spell sink in for Friday morning. We'll rebound slightly into the weekend, but cooler temps are in the long-term forecast, too.